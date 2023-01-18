 Karbonn Aura Power 4g Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Karbonn Aura Power 4G Plus

    Karbonn Aura Power 4G Plus

    Karbonn Aura Power 4G Plus is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 5,360 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Aura Power 4G Plus from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Aura Power 4G Plus now with free delivery.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹5,360
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.25 GHz
    5 MP
    5 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    ₹ 6,197 M.R.P. ₹6,400
    Karbonn Aura Power 4G Plus Price in India

    Karbonn Aura Power 4G Plus price in India starts at Rs.5,360. The lowest price of Karbonn Aura Power 4G Plus is Rs.5,750 on amazon.in.

    Karbonn Aura Power 4g Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 350 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 350 Hours(2G)
    • 4000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • No
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Single
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection
    Design
    • 72 mm
    • 146 mm
    • Grey, Champagne
    • 10.9 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • No
    • 65.41 %
    • 294 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • May 18, 2017 (Official)
    • Aura Power 4G Plus
    • No
    • No
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Karbonn
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.25 GHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Yes
    • 16 GB
    Karbonn Aura Power 4g Plus FAQs

    How many megapixels Camera is in Karbonn Aura Power 4G Plus?

    Karbonn Aura Power 4G Plus Front camera has 5 MP megapixels and the Rear camera has 5 MP megapixels.

    What is the Karbonn Aura Power 4G Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Karbonn Aura Power 4G Plus Waterproof?

    Karbonn Aura Power 4g Plus