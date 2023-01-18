Karbonn Aura Power 4g Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Karbonn Aura Power 4G Plus Karbonn Aura Power 4G Plus is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 5,360 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Aura Power 4G Plus from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Aura Power 4G Plus now with free delivery.