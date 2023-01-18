 Karbonn Aura Power 4g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Karbonn Aura Power 4G

    Karbonn Aura Power 4G

    Karbonn Aura Power 4G is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 5,990 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Aura Power 4G from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Aura Power 4G now with free delivery.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Karbonn Aura Power 4G Price in India

    Karbonn Aura Power 4G price in India starts at Rs.5,990. The lowest price of Karbonn Aura Power 4G is Rs.5,750 on amazon.in.

    Karbonn Aura Power 4g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 400 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 400 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 16 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 16 Hours(2G)
    • 4000 mAh
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Face detection
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • No
    Design
    • 143 mm
    • 10.7 mm
    • 71.5 mm
    • Black, Blue, Champagne
    Display
    • 294 ppi
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • No
    • 67.25 %
    General
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Aura Power 4G
    • Karbonn
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • July 8, 2016 (Official)
    • No
    • No
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Karbonn Aura Power 4g