Karbonn K109 - Price in India (December 2023), Full Specs, Comparison

Karbonn K109

Karbonn K109 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,999 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 1000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn K109 from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn K109 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 16 December 2023
Key Specs
₹1,999
32 MB
1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
0.3 MP
1000 mAh
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Karbonn K109 Price in India

The starting price for the Karbonn K109 in India is Rs. 1,999.  This is the Karbonn K109 base model with 32 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black with Red.

Karbonn K109

(32 MB Storage) - Black with Red
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Karbonn Lithium_ion K4000 Baahubali, Red-Black

Karbonn Lithium_ion K4000 Baahubali, Red-Black
₹1,799
Buy Now

Karbonn K109 Full Specifications

  • 0.3 MP
  • 1000 mAh
  • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
  • Up to 8(2G)
  • Up to 200(2G)
  • Li-ion
  • 1000 mAh
  • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting
  • Yes
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Smile detection
  • 45 mm
  • 14.50 mm
  • 110 mm
  • 75 grams
  • Black with Red
  • 20.6 %
  • 114 ppi
  • LCD
  • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
  • April 25, 2012
  • Karbonn
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes, Music Formats: Yes, Music Formats : MP3, MIDI, WAV, WMA, AMR with Hot Keys
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
  • GPRS: Available
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes, SMS Storage 50
  • STK, Power on/off animation, Calculator, Alarm clock, Speed Dialing
  • Yes, 200 Entries
  • Yes, SMS Storage 50
  • 32 MB
  • Yes, Up to 8 GB
