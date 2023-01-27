 Karbonn K110i Price in India (27, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Karbonn K110i

    Karbonn K110i

    Karbonn K110i is a phone, available price is Rs 838 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn K110i from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn K110i now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 27 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22190/heroimage/karbonn-k110i-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22190/images/Design/karbonn-k110i-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22190/images/Design/karbonn-k110i-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22190/images/Design/karbonn-k110i-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹838
    1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1000 mAh
    ₹ 898 M.R.P. ₹990
    Karbonn mobiles price in India starts from Rs.399. HT Tech has 358 Karbonn mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Karbonn K110i Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    • 0.3 MP
    • 1000 mAh
    Battery
    • 1000 mAh
    • Up to 3 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 3 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 350 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 350 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    Design
    • Black
    Display
    • 128 x 160 pixels
    • TFT
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    • 114 ppi
    General
    • K110i
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      2G: Available
    • July 25, 2014 (Official)
    • Karbonn
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MPEG4
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Torch Light, Multi Languages, Auto Call Recording
    • Yes
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MPEG4
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • SIM1: Mini
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes, WAP
    • 200
    • Yes, Limited, 300 entries
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, World clock, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes
    • 200
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 8 GB
    Karbonn K110i