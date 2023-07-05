Karbonn K4000 Baahubali Price in India (05 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Karbonn Lithium_ion K4000 Baahubali, Red-Black
Karbonn Lithium_ion K4000 Baahubali, Red-Black
₹1,799
Buy Now
Karbonn K4000 Baahubali price in India starts at Rs.1,599. The lowest price of Karbonn K4000 Baahubali is Rs.1,799 on amazon.in.
Karbonn K4000 Baahubali price in India starts at Rs.1,599. The lowest price of Karbonn K4000 Baahubali is Rs.1,799 on amazon.in.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.