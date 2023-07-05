Karbonn K4000 Baahubali Price in India (05 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Karbonn K4000 Baahubali Karbonn K4000 Baahubali is a phone, available price is Rs 1,599 in India with 1.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn K4000 Baahubali from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn K4000 Baahubali now with free delivery.