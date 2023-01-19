 Karbonn K9 Plus Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Karbonn K9 Plus

    Karbonn K9 Plus is a phone, available price is Rs 1,316 in India with 1.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1100 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn K9 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn K9 Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹1,316
    2.6 inches (6.6 cm)
    1.3 MP
    1100 mAh
    amazon
    ₹ 1,295 M.R.P. ₹1,790
    Buy Now

    Karbonn K9 Plus Price in India

    Karbonn K9 Plus price in India starts at Rs.1,316. The lowest price of Karbonn K9 Plus is Rs.1,295 on amazon.in.

    Karbonn K9 Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1.3 MP
    • 1100 mAh
    • 2.6 inches (6.6 cm)
    Battery
    • 1100 mAh
    • Up to 500(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 6(2G)
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Smile detection
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting
    • 1.3 MP Primary Camera
    Design
    • 119 mm
    • 112 grams
    • White+Black
    • 51.5 mm
    • 15.80 mm
    Display
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • LCD
    • 154 ppi
    • 2.6 inches (6.6 cm)
    • 34.18 %
    General
    • Karbonn K9 Plus Jumbo
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      2G: Available
    • K9 Plus
    • May 25, 2012
    • Karbonn
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Music Formats: Yes, Music Formats : MP3, MIDI, WAV, AMR with One Touch Music Keys, SRS WOW HD Speaker, 3.5mm Audio Jack
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • USB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • GPRS: Available
    • Yes
    Smart TV Features
    • 1.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Calculator, Alarm clock, Stop Watch, World Times, Currency converter, Health Management
    • Yes
    • Yes, MMS Storge 100
    • Yes, SMS Storage 500
    • Yes
    • Yes, 1000 Entries
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 8 GB
    Karbonn K9 Plus