 Karbonn K9 Smart Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Karbonn K9 Smart

Karbonn K9 Smart is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 3,940 in India with 3.2 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 2300 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn K9 Smart from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn K9 Smart now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Karbonn K9 Smart Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 2300 mAh
  • 3.2 MP
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 1.3 MP
Battery
  • 2300 mAh
  • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom
  • 1.3 MP, Primary Camera
  • No
  • 2048 x 1536 Pixels
  • Yes, LED Flash
Design
  • 10.1 mm
  • 74.1 mm
  • Black, White
  • 146.3 grams
  • 144.7 mm
Display
  • 480 x 854 pixels
  • TFT
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
  • 64.13 %
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 196 ppi
  • Yes
General
  • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
  • K9 Smart
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Karbonn
  • No
  • January 3, 2016 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • microUSB 2.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes, v4.0
Performance
  • MediaTek MT6572
  • Mali-400 MP
  • 512 MB
  • Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
Smart TV Features
  • 3.2 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • 8 GB
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Karbonn K9 Smart FAQs

What is the price of the Karbonn K9 Smart in India?

Karbonn K9 Smart price in India at 1,960 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (3.2 MP), Front Camera (1.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 2300 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Karbonn K9 Smart?

How many colors are available in Karbonn K9 Smart?

How long does the Karbonn K9 Smart last?

What is the Karbonn K9 Smart Battery Capacity?

Is Karbonn K9 Smart Waterproof?

View More

    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Karbonn K9 Smart