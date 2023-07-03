 Karbonn Titanium S2 Plus Price in India (03 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Karbonn Titanium S2 Plus is a Android v4.4 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 6,790 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor , 1900 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Titanium S2 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Titanium S2 Plus now with free delivery.
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos FAQs
Key Specs
₹6,790
4 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz
8 MP
0.3 MP
1900 mAh
Android v4.4 (KitKat)
512 MB
See full specifications
Karbonn Phones Prices in India

Karbonn mobiles price in India starts from Rs.399. HT Tech has 317 Karbonn mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Karbonn Titanium S2 Plus Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 1900 mAh
  • 0.3 MP
  • 8 MP
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Battery
  • 1900 mAh
  • Up to 3.5 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 3.5 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • Single
  • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • Digital Zoom
  • Yes, LED Flash
Design
  • 127 mm
  • 120 grams
  • 65.8 mm
  • 11.6 mm
  • Black
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • 480 x 854 pixels
  • 82.42 %
  • 196 ppi
General
  • Karbonn
  • July 1, 2014 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v4.4 (KitKat)
  • Titanium S2 Plus
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz
  • 512 MB
Smart TV Features
  • 8 MP
Special Features
  • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • 4 GB
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Karbonn Titanium S2 Plus FAQs

How many megapixels Camera is in Karbonn Titanium S2 Plus?

Karbonn Titanium S2 Plus Front camera has 0.3 MP megapixels and the Rear camera has 8 MP megapixels.

What is the Karbonn Titanium S2 Plus Battery Capacity?

Is Karbonn Titanium S2 Plus Waterproof?

    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Karbonn Titanium S2 Plus