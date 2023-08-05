Karbonn Titanium S200hd Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Karbonn Titanium S200HD Karbonn Titanium S200HD is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 4,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz Processor , 2600 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Titanium S200HD from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Titanium S200HD now with free delivery.