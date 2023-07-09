 Karbonn Titanium S5 Plus Price in India (09 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Karbonn Titanium S5 Plus

Karbonn Titanium S5 Plus is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 10,636 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7 Processor , 1800 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Titanium S5 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Titanium S5 Plus now with free delivery.
Last updated: 09 July 2023
₹10,636
4 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
8 MP
0.3 MP
1800 mAh
Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
1 GB
Karbonn Titanium S5 Plus Full Specifications

Battery
  • Up to 96 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 4 Hours(2G)
  • 1800 mAh
  • Up to 4 Hours(2G)
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • Single
  • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
  • Digital Zoom
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
Design
  • 7.9 mm
  • 104.5 grams
  • 138 mm
  • 70.5 mm
  • Black, White
Display
  • 70.79 %
  • 220 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • 540 x 960 pixels
General
  • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • December 2, 2013 (Official)
  • Karbonn
  • Titanium S5 Plus
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Head: 0.326 W/kg
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
Performance
  • Mali-400 MP2
  • MediaTek MT6582
  • 1 GB
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
Smart TV Features
  • 8 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
  • 4 GB
Karbonn Titanium S5 Plus FAQs

What is the price of the Karbonn Titanium S5 Plus in India?

Karbonn Titanium S5 Plus price in India at 4,895 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1800 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Karbonn Titanium S5 Plus?

How many colors are available in Karbonn Titanium S5 Plus?

How long does the Karbonn Titanium S5 Plus last?

What is the Karbonn Titanium S5 Plus Battery Capacity?

Is Karbonn Titanium S5 Plus Waterproof?

    Karbonn Titanium S5 Plus