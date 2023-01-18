 Karbonn Titanium S9 Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Karbonn Titanium S9 Plus

    Karbonn Titanium S9 Plus is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 4,999 in India with 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Titanium S9 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Titanium S9 Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹4,999
    16 GB
    6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    Quad core, 1.5 GHz
    8 MP + 2 MP
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    See full specifications
    ₹ 4,490 M.R.P. ₹7,999
    Karbonn Titanium S9 Plus Price in India

    Karbonn Titanium S9 Plus price in India starts at Rs.4,999. The lowest price of Karbonn Titanium S9 Plus is Rs.4,490 on amazon.in.

    Karbonn Titanium S9 Plus Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 12 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 12 Hours(2G)
    • 3000 mAh
    Camera
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Touch to focus
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • Midnight Blue
    • 163.5 grams
    • 9.7 mm
    • 72.9 mm
    • 155.2 mm
    Display
    • 600 x 1280 pixels
    • 81.68 %
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 232 ppi
    • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    General
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Titanium S9 Plus
    • Karbonn
    • January 20, 2020 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Yes
    • 16 GB
    Karbonn Titanium S9 Plus