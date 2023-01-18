Karbonn Titanium S9 Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Karbonn Titanium S9 Plus Karbonn Titanium S9 Plus is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 4,999 in India with 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Titanium S9 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Titanium S9 Plus now with free delivery.