Karbonn Titanium S99 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Karbonn Titanium S99 Karbonn Titanium S99 is a Android v4.4 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 7,980 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1400 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Titanium S99 from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Titanium S99 now with free delivery.