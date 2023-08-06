 Karbonn X21 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Karbonn X21

Karbonn X21 is a Android v10 phone, available price is Rs 5,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55 Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn X21 from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn X21 now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹5,499
32 GB
5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55
8 MP
5 MP
3000 mAh
Android v10
2 GB
Karbonn X21 Full Specifications

Battery
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • 3000 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • Burst mode
  • Single
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • No
  • Digital Zoom
Design
  • 160 grams
  • Midnight Blue, Aqua Green
  • 71.8 mm
  • 147.5 mm
  • 9.3 mm
Display
  • 18:9
  • 720 x 1440 pixels
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 295 ppi
  • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
  • 72.38 %
  • Yes
  • IPS LCD
General
  • No
  • June 15, 2021 (Official)
  • Android Go
  • No
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • X21
  • Karbonn
  • Android v10
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Head: 0.807 W/kg, Body: 1.152 W/kg
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • No
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55
  • Unisoc SC9863
  • 2 GB
  • PowerVR GE8322
Smart TV Features
  • 8 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 32 GB
Karbonn X21 FAQs

What is the price of the Karbonn X21 in India?

Karbonn X21 price in India at 6,199 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Unisoc SC9863; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Karbonn X21?

How many colors are available in Karbonn X21?

What is the Karbonn X21 Battery Capacity?

Is Karbonn X21 Waterproof?

    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Karbonn X21