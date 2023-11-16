 Kenxinda R6 - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Kenxinda R6

Kenxinda R6 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 4,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek MT6753 Processor , 2150 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Kenxinda R6 from HT Tech. Buy Kenxinda R6 now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Key Specs
₹4,999
16 GB
5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
MediaTek MT6753
8 MP
5 MP
2150 mAh
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
2 GB
Kenxinda R6 Price in India

The starting price for the Kenxinda R6 in India is Rs. 4,999. This is the Kenxinda R6 base model with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold and Grey.

The starting price for the Kenxinda R6 in India is Rs. 4,999.  This is the Kenxinda R6 base model with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold and Grey.

Kenxinda R6

(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Gold, Grey
Kenxinda R6 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 2150 mAh
  • MediaTek MT6753
  • 8 MP
  • 5 MP
  • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
Battery
  • No
  • 2150 mAh
  • No
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • Yes
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Design
  • Gold, Grey
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • 424 ppi
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
General
  • Kenxinda
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • July 13, 2018 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes, Recording option
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, v4.0
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • No
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
Performance
  • 2 GB
  • MediaTek MT6753
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • Mali-T720 MP3
Sensors
  • No
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • Yes
  • 16 GB
Kenxinda R6 FAQs

What is the price of the Kenxinda R6 in India?

Kenxinda R6 price in India at 4,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6753; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2150 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Kenxinda R6?

How many colors are available in Kenxinda R6?

What is the Kenxinda R6 Battery Capacity?

Is Kenxinda R6 Waterproof?

    Icon
    Kenxinda R6