Apple MacBook Air launching soon- Here’s everything we know so far

Apple has finally wrapped up 2024 with some innovative products such as new generation iPhone, MacBook Pro, M4 series chips, iPads, and more. Now, as we have entered 2025, several new products are expected to be launched in the first half of the year. One of the awaited Apple products is the new generation MacBook Air which will likely get a performance upgrade with an M4 series chip. Therefore, if you are to buy a new feature-filled laptop, then you might want to wait for the upcoming MacBook Air as it is slated for significant upgrades. Here's everything we know about the device.

Also read: iPhone 13, Watch 9, MacBook Pro M3 and 7 other products that Apple has stopped selling

MacBook Air launch timeline, expected specs, and more

According to a MacRumors report, Apple is expected to launch the new MacBook Air globally in two sizes, 13-inch and 15-inch with an M4 chip. Reportedly, the laptop could launch as soon as March, similar to the timeline of the iPhone SE 4. Reportedly, the powerful chipset will offer a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. Apple claims the chip is up to 25% faster than the M3 chip and is more power efficient than its predecessor. Rumours also suggest that Apple could upgrade the RAM storage for MacBook Air from 8GB to 16GB, which is a significant boost.

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

Also read: Apple's most powerful MacBook Air laptop to launch soon: Expected specs

Apart from performance upgrades, no other design changes are expected, however, it is expected that Apple could introduce a nano-texture display for the MacBook Air model, as it already exists with MacBook Pro and iMac. It may also come with a 12MP front-facing camera for video conferencing and the Desk View feature. It may also feature three Thunderbolt 4 ports instead of two.

While the MacBook Air is expected to launch in March, reports suggest that Apple may not host a big launch event, but share a press release via Apple Newsroom to introduce the new generation models. Therefore, we may have to keep an eye on the website for any latest launch announcements related to MacBook Air and the upcoming iPhone SE 4.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!