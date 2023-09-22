Icon
Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2023: Incredible discounts on smartphones, laptops, and more

Prepare for unbeatable discounts and new gadget launches at Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2023! Check details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 22 2023, 16:24 IST
Get ready for big savings as Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2023 is arriving soon. (Flipkart')
Get ready for big savings as Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2023 is arriving soon. (Flipkart')

Are you excited about great deals on smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, and more? Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2023 will be here soon, and they've just launched a special page to give you a sneak peek at the fantastic offers. This sale kicks off the festive season, just in time for Dussehra and Diwali. While they have not revealed the exact start date yet, you can already check out the details on their dedicated webpage.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: What to Expect

The 2023 edition of Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale is about to hit India soon. They've set up a special webpage to give us a taste of what's coming, even though they haven't spilled the beans on the exact dates. This year, you can look forward to massive discounts of up to 80% on a wide range of items, including electronics, smartphones, computer accessories, tablets, smart TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, and even Flipkart's own products. Also read: iPhone 15 goes on sale today; fans wait in long queues outside Apple stores in Delhi, Mumbai

Exciting New Launches

If you love getting your hands on the latest gadgets, you're in for a treat! Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale will showcase six brand-new products from big names like Vivo, Samsung, and Motorola. The Motorola Edge 40 Neo, Vivo T2 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 2023 Edition are all set to make their debut during the sale. In fact, the Motorola phone will launch on September 21, and the Vivo T2 Pro will follow on September 22. Plus, many other popular phones like the Moto G54 5G, Samsung Galaxy F34 5G, Realme C51, Realme 115G, Realme 11x 5G, Infinix Zero 30 5G, Moto G84 5G, Vivo V29e, and Poco M6 Pro 5G are also getting price cuts.

laptop to buy?

Big Discounts on Big Brands

Are you eyeing an Apple iPhone or a Samsung Galaxy? Well, you're in luck! Apple's premium iPhones, including last year's iPhone 14 series and the 2021 iPhone 13 lineup, are expected to be available at significant discounts during the sale. You can also look forward to snagging a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at a special price of Rs. 92,000 (with bank offers). Google's Pixel 7 series and Pixel 6 series are also rumored to have some massive discounts.

Exclusive Benefits for Flipkart Plus Members

If you are a Flipkart Plus member, you're in for some extra perks. You'll get early access to Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale, giving you a head start on the best deals. Plus, there will be additional cashback offers, exchange deals, extended no-cost EMI options, and extra warranties to sweeten the pot. Don't forget, you can also earn or use Supercoins with every purchase.

First Published Date: 22 Sep, 16:23 IST
