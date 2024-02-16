 HP Envy Move AIO PC, with Intel i5 processor, launched in India; Check features, price and more | Laptops-pc News
HP Envy Move AIO PC, with Intel i5 processor, launched in India; Check features, price and more

HP has launched the Envy Move AIO PC in India, offering flexibility in work and entertainment. From features, and specifications to price, know all about the HP Envy Move AIO PC.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 16 2024, 17:56 IST
HP
HP has launched its latest innovation, the Envy Move 23.8-inch all-in-one (AIO) PC, in India today, February 15. Engineered to offer flexibility in both work and entertainment, the Envy Move AIO PC is designed to be easily movable, versatile, and shareable within the confines of the home.

HP Envy Move AIO PC: Features and specifications

Crafted with an integrated handle for effortless lifting and mobility, as well as kickstand feet that automatically deploy when users are ready to set it down, the Envy AIO PC redefines convenience, as per the release. Additionally, it features a convenient keyboard pocket in the back, allowing users to effortlessly store their wireless keyboard while on the move. Powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel UHD graphics, the Envy Move AIO PC ensures smooth performance for various tasks.

In the era of the hybrid lifestyle, where homes have become hubs for work, socializing, exercising, and entertainment, the Envy Move AIO PC emerges as a versatile companion. Weighing a mere 4.1kg and boasting a sleek, thin design, it offers portability without compromise. Equipped with a 23.8” QHD touch display, the Envy Move AIO PC features an auto-brightness feature that adapts to the user's environment, ensuring optimal viewing experiences.

To further enhance the hybrid lifestyle experience, the Envy Move AIO PC comes with a rechargeable battery, allowing users to seamlessly transition between tasks in and around the house. The inclusion of Intel Unison facilitates effortless phone-to-laptop connectivity, while audio from Bang & Olufsen, coupled with Adaptive Audio, ensures crystal-clear sound quality.

Designed to cater to every user's needs, the Envy Move AIO PC excels in entertainment with its IMAX-enhanced display, delivering immersive visuals and premium digital content. Its adjustable HD camera and HP Enhance Lighting guarantee optimal video call experiences, transforming them into family affairs with the HP Wide Vision 5MP camera.

In addition to its advanced features, the Envy Move AIO PC prioritizes user privacy and sustainability. With built-in security features like a manual privacy shutter and Walk Away Lock, as well as a construction comprising 56% post-consumer recycled plastics, it aligns with HP's commitment to a greener future. The Envy Move AIO PC is also EPEAT Gold Registered and ENERGY Star Certified.

HP Envy AIO PC: Price

Priced at a starting point of Rs. 1,24,999, the HP Envy Move AIO PC is now available to bring the power of portability to Indian consumers.

First Published Date: 16 Feb, 17:56 IST
