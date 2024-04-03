 Logitech unveils Signature Slim Combo with easy device switching feature | Laptops-pc News
Logitech introduces the Signature Slim K950 Wireless Keyboard and Signature Slim Combo, promising a blend of functionality and aesthetics for users managing both professional and personal tasks from a single workspace.

Apr 03 2024
Logitech's Signature Slim K950 Wireless Keyboard
The Logitech Signature Slim K950 Wireless Keyboard and Signature Slim Combo have been launched in India. Check details. (Logitech)
The Logitech Signature Slim K950 Wireless Keyboard and Signature Slim Combo have been launched in India.

Logitech has launched the Signature Slim K950 Wireless Keyboard and Signature Slim Combo, aiming to streamline the experience for users toggling between personal and work computers. The products are designed with aesthetics suitable for both home and office environments, offering more features than basic keyboards and providing customizable software options to enhance efficiency in managing work and personal tasks.

Logitech Signature Slim K950 Wireless Keyboard launched

Roopak Krishnan, Head of Marketing and Category at Logitech India described the Signature Slim keyboard as a complement to the Signature mouse introduced previously, catering to individuals balancing professional and personal responsibilities. The Signature Slim Combo comprises the Signature Slim K950 wireless keyboard and Signature Plus M750 wireless mouse, facilitating a seamless transition between home desktops and work laptops with quiet keys, silent clicks, and precise scrolling features.

The Signature Slim K950 embodies a sleek design while delivering responsive typing akin to laptop keyboards. The Logi Options+ App further enhances the user experience by offering shortcuts for volume control, play/pause, and mute/unmute functions, as well as Smart Actions to automate repetitive tasks with a single keystroke, facilitating a smoother workflow.

In line with Logitech's commitment to sustainability, both the Signature Slim K950 and Signature Slim Combo are certified carbon neutral, with packaging sourced from FSC-certified forests and other controlled sources. Moreover, the products incorporate certified post-consumer recycled plastic, contributing to the reduction of electronic waste.

Signature Slim K950 Wireless Keyboard price

Regarding pricing and availability, the Signature Slim K950 Wireless Keyboard is priced at Rs. 10,290, while the Signature Slim Combo MK950, which includes both the keyboard and mouse, is priced at Rs. 13,995, both available in the graphite colour variant.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets