 Microsoft Windows users may land in big trouble again, Indian government issues warning | Laptops-pc News
Home Laptops PC Laptops PC News Microsoft Windows users may land in big trouble again, Indian government issues warning

Microsoft Windows users may land in big trouble again, Indian government issues warning

CERT-In under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has now issued an alert for Microsoft Windows users in India.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Aug 13 2024, 08:40 IST
Microsoft Windows users may land in big trouble again, Indian government issues warning
CERT-In has issued a long list of Microsoft Windows version that may be under risk. (Unsplash)

Microsoft Windows users around the globe faced a major outage due to a faulty CrowdStrike update. Since then, Microsoft Windows users are being careful with the latest updates. It is worth noting that scenarios like the CrowdStrike outage are rare and one should install the latest update provided by the vendors to avoid exploitation of the vulnerabilities. That's why, to keep the users safe, the Indian government has issued a warning for Microsoft Windows users. Microsoft Windows users may land in big trouble ‘again' if they ignore this alert.

Also read: Android users will soon be able to access their file via Microsoft Windows' File Explorer, here's how

Microsoft Windows users at risk

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has now issued an alert for Microsoft Windows users in India. As per CERT-In, multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Microsoft Windows which could allow an attacker to gain elevation of privilege on the targeted system.

You may be interested in

LaptopsTablets
29% OFF
Microsoft Surface 5 Intel Evo RBG 00048 Laptop
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹154,990₹217,590
Buy now
40% OFF
Microsoft Surface Pro FJT 00015 Laptop
  • Silver
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB SSD
₹90,900₹150,999
Buy now
27% OFF
Microsoft Surface Book 2 HNR 00029 Laptop
  • Silver
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
₹189,990₹259,990
Buy now
8% OFF
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 QIX 00031 Laptop
  • Graphite
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹215,999₹235,444
Buy now

Also read: After massive Microsoft Windows outage, CrowdStrike now sending gift cards worth over Rs. 830 as an apology

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

These vulnerabilities exist in Windows-based systems supporting Virtualization Based Security (VBS) and Windows Backup. An attacker with appropriate privileges could exploit these vulnerabilities to reintroduce previously mitigated issues or bypass VBS protections. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to gain elevated privileges on the targeted system.

Also read: Reddit CEO wants Microsoft and others to pay up or stop using its content to train AI: All you need to know

What can users do to stay safe

CERT-In has advised users to apply the recommendations given by the vendor until the security update is available. List of affected Microsoft Windows versions are mentioned below.

•⁠ ⁠Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)

•⁠ ⁠Windows Server 2016

•⁠ ⁠Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems

•⁠ ⁠Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems

•⁠ ⁠Windows 10 for x64-based Systems

•⁠ ⁠Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems

•⁠ ⁠Windows 11 Version 24H2 for x64-based Systems

•⁠ ⁠Windows 11 Version 24H2 for ARM64-based Systems

•⁠ ⁠Windows Server 2022, 23H2 Edition (Server Core installation)

•⁠ ⁠Windows 11 Version 23H2 for x64-based Systems

•⁠ ⁠Windows 11 Version 23H2 for ARM64-based Systems

•⁠ ⁠Windows 10 Version 22H2 for 32-bit Systems

•⁠ ⁠Windows 10 Version 22H2 for ARM64-based Systems

•⁠ ⁠Windows 10 Version 22H2 for x64-based Systems

•⁠ ⁠Windows 11 Version 22H2 for x64-based Systems

•⁠ ⁠Windows 11 Version 22H2 for ARM64-based Systems

•⁠ ⁠Windows 10 Version 21H2 for x64-based Systems

•⁠ ⁠Windows 10 Version 21H2 for ARM64-based Systems

•⁠ ⁠Windows 10 Version 21H2 for 32-bit Systems

•⁠ ⁠Windows 11 version 21H2 for ARM64-based Systems

•⁠ ⁠Windows 11 version 21H2 for x64-based Systems

•⁠ ⁠Windows Server 2022 (Server Core installation)

•⁠ ⁠Windows Server 2022

•⁠ ⁠Windows Server 2019 (Server Core installation)

•⁠ ⁠Windows Server 2019

•⁠ ⁠Windows 10 Version 1809 for ARM64-based Systems : Windows 10 Version 1809 for 32-it Systemstems

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Aug, 08:40 IST
Trending: vaio laptops to make a comeback in india soon hp pavilion x360 (2023) review: versatile, but leaves you wanting more how to stop microsoft teams from using too much ram on your pc planning to buy a new laptop? here's how to choose the right intel cpu for your machine meet the msi creator 15, the laptop with the world's largest battery asus tianxuan air 2024 gaming laptop with nvidia g sync support launched: check features, price, availability and more amazon prime day sale: best student laptops under rs. 50,000 from hp, lenovo and more windows 11 release date: when will the public get a chance to download new microsoft os? best laptops for students: lenovo ideapad 3 to msi modern 14, here are 15 to pick from how to buy a gaming laptop: cpu and gpu options, tips on how to make the right choice
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 players discover game changing trick for a completely new experience
GTA 6

GTA 6: 3 exciting new things Rockstar could bring for fans
GTA 5 may introduce FiveM like content creation tools for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S soon

GTA 5 may introduce FiveM like content creation tools for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S soon
GTA Online vs Red Dead Redemption Online

GTA Online vs Red Dead Redemption Online: Key differences in gameplay, weapons, maps and more
GTA 6 targets fall 2025 release; Maker reaffirms schedule during latest earnings call

GTA 6 targets fall 2025 release; Maker reaffirms schedule during latest earnings call

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Top 10 smartwatch in 2024: Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or a tech-savvy individual, our guide will assist you in finding the perfect smartwatch to complement your lifestyle.

Top 10 best smartwatch to buy in 2024: Apple Watch SE, Noise ColorFit Pro 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and more
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Best laptops to buy in India: Whether you're looking for a high-performance gaming laptop, a lightweight and portable model for on-the-go use, or a budget-friendly option, we've got you covered.

Best Laptop Brands: Top 10 laptop models from Apple, Dell, HP and more
Best gaming phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more

Best gaming phones under 30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets