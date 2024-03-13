Retiring soon! If you have this Microsoft Windows 10 version, then just check latest update

Microsoft Windows 10 has been a very popular version despite the rollout of Windows 11. Now, as the company is working to launch Windows 12, it may stop its support for the older Windows 10 versions. Notably, Microsoft has recently announced that it will stop rolling out updates for Windows 10 version 21H2 which was rolled out in November 2021. It is reported that the end of support for this version will affect education and enterprise customers. Check out the date and who will be affected by this move.

Microsoft ending support for Windows 10 version 21H2

According to a Microsoft blog post, the company will be ending the support for Windows 10 version 21H2 from June 11, 2024. This will affect users with Windows 10 Enterprise, Windows 10 Enterprise multi-session, Windows 10 Education, and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise. The end of support for this version means Microsoft will stop bringing bug fixes and security updates. Therefore, now the company is urging affected users to upgrade to recent versions of Windows 10 which is Version 22H2 or to the Windows 11 version. Tech Radar reported that support for Version 22H2 will end in October 2025.

Offering some relief, Microsoft will bring automatic updates for unsupported versions of Windows to safeguard from security vulnerabilities. This move is generally taken to maintain Microsoft's commitment to ensure the safety and security of users. Keeping the device updated with recent versions will allow the company to fix performance issues, bugs and most importantly security vulnerabilities.

Therefore, make sure you install the most recent update available for your device to keep it protected and to enjoy new features and functionalities, if available.

Significantly, Microsoft has been working to bring artificial intelligence-linked features to eligible Windows versions and you can also consider investing in a new Windows version to enjoy these AI features.

