 Microsoft Windows 11 update boosts Copilot, widgets, and more | Tech News
Home Tech News Microsoft Windows 11 update boosts Copilot, widgets, and more

Microsoft Windows 11 update boosts Copilot, widgets, and more

The latest Microsoft Windows 11 update has further enhanced Copilot's capabilities, improved widgets, streamlined multitasking, improved accessibility, and user-centric changes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 01 2024, 14:55 IST
Windows 11
Microsoft Windows 11 update has enhanced Copilot, Widgets, and other AI-powered functionalities, promising a more intuitive computing experience. (Unsplash)
Windows 11
Microsoft Windows 11 update has enhanced Copilot, Widgets, and other AI-powered functionalities, promising a more intuitive computing experience. (Unsplash)

Microsoft is introducing a wave of enhancements and new features for Windows 11 users, promising a more intuitive and efficient computing experience. Microsoft Windows 11 update highlights include significant improvements to Copilot, Widgets, and other AI-powered functionalities.

One of the standout additions is the expansion of Copilot's capabilities, offering users greater control over their PCs. From enabling battery saver mode to managing accessibility features like Narrator or Magnifier, Copilot is set to become even more indispensable. Additionally, users can expect convenient features like displaying available Wi-Fi networks and managing storage space, The Verge reported.

Built-in Photos App Update

The built-in Photos app is also receiving a boost with the introduction of Generative Erase, a feature allowing users to effortlessly remove unwanted objects from their photos. Furthermore, Clipchamp, Microsoft's video editor, is gaining the ability to eliminate awkward silences from videos, thereby enhancing the overall editing experience.

Improvements to Widgets and Snap layouts are set to streamline multitasking and customization. Users can now disable the "Microsoft Start" feed in Widgets, and the Windows Widgets board will soon become interoperable, aligning with Microsoft's commitment to the European Commission's Digital Markets Act.

For those utilising Windows-powered tablets with styluses, the update introduces the ability to write directly into text boxes across the OS, enhancing productivity and convenience.

Enhancements extend to the built-in casting feature, providing users with notifications for casting suggestions and facilitating smoother connections with nearby displays.

Sharing content between devices is made easier with enhancements to Nearby Share, offering faster transfer speeds and the option to personalize PC names for easier recognition.

Accessibility receives a significant boost with the introduction of Voice Shortcuts, enabling users to automate tasks using voice commands. Additionally, improvements to the Narrator enhance the user experience for individuals with visual impairments.

While the update is rolling out gradually, users eager to access the latest features can expedite the process by enabling automatic updates in Windows Update. Looking ahead, Microsoft is gearing up for further changes to comply with the Digital Market Act in the European Union, promising increased user control and flexibility. With these updates, Microsoft continues to prioritise innovation and user experience, striving to empower users with cutting-edge technology and seamless functionality.

Also, read other top stories today:

Bill Gates praises Indian Innovation! Gates feels that India has made rapid strides in Digital Public Infrastucture and there has been a lot of improvement in key areas. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Microsoft startup aims to build AI software! Synth Labs is primarily focused on building software, some of it open source, to help a range of companies ensure that their AI systems act according to their intentions. Read more here.

Gemini gets Calendar access! Google's AI chatbot can now perform several tasks for you including creating an event or reviewing the upcoming events of the day. Know how to use it here.

 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Mar, 14:55 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Rockstar Games insider hints at GTA 6 release in early 2025, sparks excitement among fans
Call of Duty
Free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile game set to hit your smartphone on March 21
GTA 6
Shocking size! GTA 6 leak hints at a massive 320GB file! Check how gamers reacted
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak sparks excitement with anticipation of revived fan favourite basketball mini-game
GTA 6
Anita Ward's 'Ring My Bell' sparks GTA 6 soundtrack speculation with Spotify cover image update

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets