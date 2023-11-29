 Lava A16 Mtv - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Lava Mobile Lava A16 MTV

Lava A16 MTV

Lava A16 MTV is a phone, available price is Rs 4,100 in India with 3.2 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 900 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava A16 MTV from HT Tech. Buy Lava A16 MTV now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 29 November 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
LavaA16MTV_Display_2.6inches(6.6cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P12322/heroimage/lava-a16-mtv-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_LavaA16MTV_1
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P12322/heroimage/lava-a16-mtv-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_LavaA16MTV_2
1/3 LavaA16MTV_Display_2.6inches(6.6cm)
2/3 LavaA16MTV_1"
View all Images 3/3 LavaA16MTV_2"
Key Specs
₹4,100
2.6 inches (6.6 cm)
3.2 MP
900 mAh
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Lava A16 MTV Price in India

The starting price for the Lava A16 MTV in India is Rs. 4,100.  It comes in the following colors: White.

The starting price for the Lava A16 MTV in India is Rs. 4,100.  It comes in the following colors: White.

Lava A16 MTV

White
Icon
Out of Stock
Icon
Out of Stock

Lava A16 Mtv Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 2.6 inches (6.6 cm)
  • 3.2 MP
  • 900 mAh
Battery
  • Up to 220(2G)
  • 900 mAh
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • 3.2 MP Primary Camera
  • Digital Zoom Smile detection
  • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
  • Yes
  • Single
  • Continuous Shooting
Design
  • 120 mm
  • 100 grams
  • White
  • 13.10 mm
  • 47.5 mm
Display
  • 33.72 %
  • 179 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • 2.6 inches (6.6 cm)
General
  • December 21, 2011
  • Lava
Multimedia
  • Yes, Music Formats: Yes, Multi Format Music Player, Speaker with Metal Diaphragm, Yamaha PA System, SRS WOW HD Sound
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • No
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes, 1000 Entries
  • Yes
  • Yes, SMS Storage 2000
  • Yes
  • Yes, SMS Storage 2000
Storage
  • Yes
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Lava
Icon
icon13% OFF
Lava Blaze Pro 5G
  • Icon8 GB RAM
  • Icon128 GB Storage
  • Icon Radiant Pearl
amazon
₹12,999 ₹14,999
Buy Now
Lava A16 Mtv Lava Blaze Pro 5g
icon24% OFF
Lava Blaze 2 Pro
  • Icon8 GB RAM
  • Icon128 GB Storage
  • Icon Thunder Black
amazon
₹9,109 ₹11,999
Buy Now
Lava A16 Mtv Lava Blaze 2 Pro
icon23% OFF
Lava Blaze 5G 8GB RAM
  • Icon8 GB RAM
  • Icon128 GB Storage
  • Icon Glass Blue
Flipkart
₹12,485 ₹16,349
Buy Now
Lava A16 Mtv Lava Blaze 5g 8gb Ram
icon18% OFF
Lava Yuva 2
  • Icon3 GB RAM
  • Icon64 GB Storage
  • Icon Glass Blue
amazon
₹6,999 ₹8,499
Buy Now
Lava A16 Mtv Lava Yuva 2
Lava Mobiles Icon
Lava A16 MTV Competitors
Icon
Nokia C2 02
  • Icon10 MB Storage) - Chrome Black
  • Icon Golden White
₹4,599
Check Details
Lava A16 Mtv Nokia C2 02
I smart IS i1 Mini
  • Icon512 MB RAM
  • Icon4 GB Storage
  • Icon Black
₹3,499
Check Details
Lava A16 Mtv I Smart Is I1 Mini
I smart I1 Epic
  • Icon2 GB RAM
  • Icon16 GB Storage
  • Icon Red
₹3,800
Check Details
Lava A16 Mtv I Smart I1 Epic

Mobiles Videos

Icon
Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.Icon
Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
11 Oct 2023
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.Icon
Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed
23 Aug 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
08 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.Icon
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hypedIcon
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more. Icon
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Lava A16 MTV News

Icon
Lava International launches Blaze 2 5G
Lava unveils Blaze 2 5G: Cutting-Edge features at competitive prices
03 Nov 2023
Blaze Pro 5G
LAVA Blaze Pro 5G launched today; Check features, price and availability
26 Sep 2023
The Lava Blaze can be yours with a huge price cut.
Amazon is offering a huge 27% discount on Lava Blaze; check price, specs and other offers too
27 Aug 2023
Lava Blaze 5G
Lava Blaze 5G launched with 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery, but it is affordable
12 Feb 2023
Lava
Lava X3 priced at Rs. 6999 on launch! Check camera, chip, battery, storage
20 Dec 2022
Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
₹79,900
Check Details
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹18,899
₹26,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
flipkart
₹51,299
₹56,999
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus Open
(16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Emerald Dusk , Voyager Black
₹139,999
Check Details
Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
amazon
₹21,999
₹27,999
Buy Now
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
₹31,928
Check Details
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
amazon
₹39,990
₹49,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones Icon

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Aurora Green, Titanium Grey
₹34,290
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones Icon
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
OnePlus Open
(16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Emerald Dusk , Voyager Black
₹139,999
Check Details
Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
amazon
₹21,999
₹27,999
Buy Now
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
₹31,928
Check Details
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
amazon
₹39,990
₹49,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Lava A16 Mtv