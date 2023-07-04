 Lava A55 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Lava A55 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 3,529 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 1550 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava A55 from HT Tech. Buy Lava A55 now with free delivery.
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos FAQs
Key Specs
₹3,529
8 GB
4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
5 MP
0.3 MP
1550 mAh
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
1 GB
Lava A55 Full Specifications

Battery
  • Up to 385 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 4.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 9 Hours(2G)
  • 1550 mAh
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • Up to 4.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 9 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
  • Digital Zoom
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Single
  • No
  • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
Design
  • White
  • 9.6 mm
  • 63.4 mm
  • 123 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
  • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
  • 56.43 %
  • 480 x 854 pixels
  • TFT
  • 245 ppi
General
  • A55
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • January 30, 2017 (Official)
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • No
  • Lava
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Performance
  • Mali-400 MP2
  • Spreadtrum SC7731G
  • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
  • 1 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 5 MP
Special Features
  • Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
  • 8 GB
Lava A55 FAQs

What is the price of the Lava A55 in India?

Lava A55 price in India at 3,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7731G; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1550 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Lava A55?

How many colors are available in Lava A55?

How long does the Lava A55 last?

What is the Lava A55 Battery Capacity?

Is Lava A55 Waterproof?

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Lava A55