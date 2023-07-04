Lava A68 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Lava A68 Lava A68 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 4,049 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 1750 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava A68 from HT Tech. Buy Lava A68 now with free delivery.