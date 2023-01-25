 Lava A76 Plus Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava A76 Plus

    Lava A76 Plus is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 4,818 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1850 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava A76 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Lava A76 Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹4,818
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    5 MP
    1850 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Lava Phones Prices in India

    Lava mobiles price in India starts from Rs.690. HT Tech has 337 Lava mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Lava A76 Plus Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 1850 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • Yes
    Camera
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 134 mm
    • 135 grams
    • Black
    • 66 mm
    • 9.3 mm
    Display
    • 65.17 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • TFT
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 207 ppi
    General
    • A76 Plus
    • December 5, 2016 (Official)
    • No
    • Lava
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Spreadtrum SC9830A
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Lava A76 Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Lava A76 Plus in India?

    Lava A76 Plus price in India at 5,598 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9830A; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1850 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava A76 Plus?

    How many colors are available in Lava A76 Plus?

    What is the Lava A76 Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava A76 Plus Waterproof?

    View More

    Lava A76 Plus