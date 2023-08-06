Lava A76 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Lava A76 Lava A76 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 4,929 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 1850 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava A76 from HT Tech. Buy Lava A76 now with free delivery.