 Lava A77 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava A77

    Lava A77 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 4,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava A77 from HT Tech. Buy Lava A77 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lava A77 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 2000 mAh
    • Yes
    • No
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • No
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • No
    Design
    • Blue, Gold, Grey
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 207 ppi
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • No
    • TFT
    General
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Lava
    • A77
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • May 18, 2017 (Official)
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1900 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1900 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • 1 GB
    • Spreadtrum SC9832A
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Lava A77