Lava A82 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lava A82 Lava A82 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 4,549 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava A82 from HT Tech. Buy Lava A82 now with free delivery.