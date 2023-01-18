 Lava A9 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Lava Phones Lava A9

    Lava A9

    Lava A9 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,850 in India with 3.2 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 920 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava A9 from HT Tech. Buy Lava A9 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P5046/heroimage/lava-a9-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P5046/images/Design/lava-a9-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P5046/images/Design/lava-a9-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹1,850
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    3.2 MP
    920 mAh
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹1,850
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    3.2 MP
    920 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 1,849 M.R.P. ₹1,899
    Buy Now

    Lava A9 Price in India

    Lava A9 price in India starts at Rs.1,850. The lowest price of Lava A9 is Rs.1,849 on amazon.in.

    Lava A9 price in India starts at Rs.1,850. The lowest price of Lava A9 is Rs.1,849 on amazon.in.

    Lava A9 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 3.2 MP
    • 920 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 200(2G)
    • Up to 2.5(2G)
    • 920 mAh
    • Up to 2.5(2G)
    • Up to 200(2G)
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • 3.2 MP Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Yes
    Design
    • Red, White with Grey
    Display
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • 167 ppi
    • LCD
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    General
    • April 20, 2010
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      2G: Available
    • A9
    • Lava
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes, Music Formats: Yes, MP3 player with Music Equalizer
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • GPRS: Class 10 EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 64 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 3.2 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes, 2000 Entries with Phone Book Backup
    • Yes, MIDP 2.1
    • Yes
    • Nimbuzz instant messenger applications, Alarm, Clock, Organizer
    • Yes, SMS Storage 2000, Scheduled SMS, SMS reply for incoming call
    • Yes
    • Yes, SMS Storage 2000, Scheduled SMS, SMS reply for incoming call
    • Yes
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Lava A9 FAQs

    What is the Lava A9 Battery Capacity?

    Lava A9 has a 920 mAh battery.

    Is Lava A9 Waterproof?

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Lava A9