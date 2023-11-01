 Lava Arc 22 Beats Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Lava Arc 22 Beats

Lava Arc 22 Beats is a phone, available price is Rs 1,599 in India with 1.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 1150 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Arc 22 Beats from HT Tech. Buy Lava Arc 22 Beats now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹1,599
2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
1.3 MP
1150 mAh
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Lava Arc 22 Beats Price in India

The starting price for the Lava Arc 22 Beats in India is Rs. 1,599.  It comes in the following colors: White.

Lava Arc 22 Beats

White
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Lava Arc 22 Beats Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 1.3 MP
  • 1150 mAh
  • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
Battery
  • Up to 240 Hours(2G)
  • 1150 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 3 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • 1280 x 1024 Pixels
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Digital Zoom
  • 1.3 MP Primary Camera
  • Single
Design
  • White
Display
  • TFT
  • 167 ppi
  • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
General
  • Lava
  • December 18, 2014 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, AVI, MPEG4
  • Yes
  • Yes, Music Formats: AAC, AMR, MIDI, MP3, WAV
  • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, AVI, MPEG4
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • SIM1: Mini
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Yes, WAP
  • Yes, Limited, 500 entries
  • Calculator, Stopwatch, World clock, Calendar, Alarm
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 8 GB
More from Lava
Lava Blaze Pro 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Radiant Pearl, Starry Night
Lava Blaze 2 Pro
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Thunder Black, Swag Blue, Cool Green
Lava Blaze 5G 8GB RAM
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Glass Blue, Glass Green
Lava Yuva 2
(3 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glass Blue, Glass Lavender, Glass Green
Lava Arc 22 Beats Competitors
Lava A7 Star
(24 MB RAM,32 MB Storage) - Blue, Silver
IBall 2 4 Sumo G2
Black, White
Alcatel One Touch Fire C
(128 MB RAM,256 MB Storage) - Orange
    Lava Arc 22 Beats