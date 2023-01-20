 Lava Arc 4 Star Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava ARC 4 Star

    Lava ARC 4 Star is a phone, available price is Rs 1,212 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava ARC 4 Star from HT Tech. Buy Lava ARC 4 Star now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹1,212
    1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1000 mAh
    ₹ 1,087 M.R.P. ₹1,299
    Lava Arc 4 Star Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    • 0.3 MP
    • 1000 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 3.5 Hours(2G)
    • 1000 mAh
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 3.5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Single
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    Design
    • Black
    Display
    • 128 x 160 pixels
    • TFT
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    • 114 ppi
    • 262k
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      2G: Available
    • ARC 4 Star
    • Lava
    • March 5, 2014 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, AVI, MPEG4
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, AVI, MPEG4
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Music Formats: AAC, AMR, MIDI, MP3, WAV
    • Torch Light, Auto Call Recording
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes
    • Yes, Recording option
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Mini
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • 100
    • Yes, WAP
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, World clock, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes, Limited, 1000 entries
    • 100
    • Yes
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 8 GB
    Lava Arc 4 Star