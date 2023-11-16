 Lava C81 - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Lava Mobile Lava C81

Lava C81

Lava C81 is a phone, available price is Rs 3,600 in India with 1.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 1400 mAh Battery and 64 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava C81 from HT Tech. Buy Lava C81 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
LavaC81_Display_3.5inches(8.89cm)
LavaC81_RAM_64MB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P15163/heroimage/lava-c81-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_LavaC81_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P15163/heroimage/lava-c81-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_LavaC81_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P15163/heroimage/lava-c81-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_LavaC81_4
1/9 LavaC81_Display_3.5inches(8.89cm)
2/9 LavaC81_RAM_64MB"
3/9 LavaC81_2"
4/9 LavaC81_3"
View all Images 5/9 LavaC81_4"
Key Specs
₹3,600
128 MB
3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
1.3 MP
1400 mAh
64 MB
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Lava C81 Price in India

The starting price for the Lava C81 in India is Rs. 3,600.  This is the Lava C81 base model with 64 MB RAM and ...Read More

The starting price for the Lava C81 in India is Rs. 3,600.  This is the Lava C81 base model with 64 MB RAM and 128 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Grey White and Black.

Lava C81

(64 MB RAM,128 MB Storage) - Grey White, Black
Icon
Out of Stock
Icon
Out of Stock

Lava C81 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 1400 mAh
  • 1.3 MP
  • 3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • 1400 mAh
Camera
  • 1.3 MP Primary Camera
  • Yes
  • Digital Zoom Smile detection
  • Continuous Shooting
  • Single
Design
  • Grey White, Black
Display
  • 165 ppi
  • Yes
  • 3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
General
  • Lava
  • September 1, 2012
Multimedia
  • Yes, FM Alarm
  • Yes, Music Formats: Yes, Music Formats : MP3, MIDI, AMR, WAV, AAC with Dual Speakers, 3.5mm Audio Jack
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
  • Yes
  • No
  • GPRS: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • 64 MB
Sensors
  • Calculator, Auto Redial
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Lava Zone
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes, 500 Entries, Phonebook Protection
  • Yes
Storage
  • 128 MB
  • Yes, Up to 8 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Lava
Icon
icon14% OFF
Lava Blaze Pro 5G
  • Icon8 GB RAM
  • Icon128 GB Storage
  • Icon Radiant Pearl
amazon
₹12,945 ₹14,999
Buy Now
Lava C81 Lava Blaze Pro 5g
icon25% OFF
Lava Blaze 2 Pro
  • Icon8 GB RAM
  • Icon128 GB Storage
  • Icon Thunder Black
amazon
₹8,199 ₹10,999
Buy Now
Lava C81 Lava Blaze 2 Pro
icon23% OFF
Lava Blaze 5G 8GB RAM
  • Icon8 GB RAM
  • Icon128 GB Storage
  • Icon Glass Blue
Flipkart
₹12,485 ₹16,349
Buy Now
Lava C81 Lava Blaze 5g 8gb Ram
icon18% OFF
Lava Yuva 2
  • Icon3 GB RAM
  • Icon64 GB Storage
  • Icon Glass Blue
amazon
₹6,999 ₹8,499
Buy Now
Lava C81 Lava Yuva 2
Lava Mobiles Icon
Lava C81 Competitors
Icon
Ziox Duopix F1
  • Icon2 GB RAM
  • Icon16 GB Storage
  • Icon Gold
₹3,999
Check Details
Lava C81 Ziox Duopix F1
Reach Opulent X
  • Icon1 GB RAM
  • Icon8 GB Storage
  • Icon Black
₹4,099
Check Details
Lava C81 Reach Opulent X
I smart IS i1 Mini
  • Icon512 MB RAM
  • Icon4 GB Storage
  • Icon Black
₹3,499
Check Details
Lava C81 I Smart Is I1 Mini
₹3,709
Check Details
Lava C81 Intex In 3050e T3 V Do

Mobiles Videos

Icon
Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.Icon
Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
11 Oct 2023
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.Icon
Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed
23 Aug 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
08 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.Icon
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hypedIcon
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more. Icon
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Lava C81 News

Icon
Lava International launches Blaze 2 5G
Lava unveils Blaze 2 5G: Cutting-Edge features at competitive prices
03 Nov 2023
Blaze Pro 5G
LAVA Blaze Pro 5G launched today; Check features, price and availability
26 Sep 2023
The Lava Blaze can be yours with a huge price cut.
Amazon is offering a huge 27% discount on Lava Blaze; check price, specs and other offers too
27 Aug 2023
Lava Blaze 5G
Lava Blaze 5G launched with 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery, but it is affordable
12 Feb 2023
Lava
Lava X3 priced at Rs. 6999 on launch! Check camera, chip, battery, storage
20 Dec 2022
Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹77,900
₹79,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
flipkart
₹51,299
₹56,999
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus Open
(16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Emerald Dusk , Voyager Black
amazon
₹139,998
₹149,999
Buy Now
Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
amazon
₹21,999
₹27,999
Buy Now
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
₹31,928
Check Details
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones Icon

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Realme Flip
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹89,990
Check Details
IQOO Neo 8 Pro
(16 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Surf, Match Point, Night Rock
₹38,790
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones Icon
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
OnePlus Open
(16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Emerald Dusk , Voyager Black
amazon
₹139,998
₹149,999
Buy Now
Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
amazon
₹21,999
₹27,999
Buy Now
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
₹31,928
Check Details
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Lava C81