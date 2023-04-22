Lava Hero 1800 Price in India (22, April, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lava Hero 1800
Lava Hero 1800 (Mint Green), Keypad Mobile with Powerful 1800 mAh Battery, Strong and Sturdy Body, Bluetooth Support, Sleek and Stylish Design
₹1,099
₹1,599
Lava Hero 1800 price in India starts at Rs.1,099. The lowest price of Lava Hero 1800 is Rs.1,099 on amazon.in.
