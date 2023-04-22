 Lava Hero 1800 Price in India (22, April, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Lava Hero 1800

Lava Hero 1800 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,099 in India with Rear Camera, Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Hero 1800 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Hero 1800 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 22 April 2023
Key Specs
₹1,099
1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
1800 mAh
Key Specs
₹1,099
1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
1800 mAh
Lava Hero 1800 Price in India

Lava Hero 1800 price in India starts at Rs.1,099. The lowest price of Lava Hero 1800 is Rs.1,099 on amazon.in.

Lava Hero 1800 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
  • 1800 mAh
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • 1800 mAh
  • Yes
Camera
  • No
Display
  • 114 ppi
  • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
  • TFT
  • 128 x 160 pixels
General
  • April 20, 2023 (Official)
  • Lava
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
  • Hero 1800
Multimedia
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
  • 3.5 mm
  • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
  • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
  • Yes, Wireless FM
  • Yes
  • Torch Light
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Special Features
  • Yes, Limited
  • Yes
  • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
