 Lava Hero 600i Lite Price in India (23, April, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Lava Hero 600i Lite

Lava Hero 600i Lite is a phone, available price is Rs 878 in India with Rear Camera, Processor, 620 mAh Battery and RAM.
2
Score
Last updated: 23 April 2023
Key Specs
₹878
1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
620 mAh
Key Specs
₹878
1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
620 mAh
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Lava Hero 600i Lite Price in India

Lava Hero 600i Lite price in India starts at Rs.878. The lowest price of Lava Hero 600i Lite is Rs.849 on amazon.in.

Lava Hero 600i Lite price in India starts at Rs.878. The lowest price of Lava Hero 600i Lite is Rs.849 on amazon.in.

Lava Hero 600i Lite Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
  • 620 mAh
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • 620 mAh
Camera
  • No
Design
  • Sapphire Blue
Display
  • 114 ppi
  • TFT
  • 128 x 160 pixels
  • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
General
  • April 17, 2023 (Official)
  • Lava
  • Hero 600i Lite
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
  • Torch Light, Multi Languages, Auto Call Recording
  • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
  • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
  • Yes, Wireless FM
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
Network & Connectivity
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • microUSB
Special Features
  • Yes, Limited
  • Yes
  • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Lava Hero 600i Lite