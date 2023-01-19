 Lava A5 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava A5

    Lava A5

    Lava A5 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,249 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava A5 from HT Tech. Buy Lava A5 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹1,249
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1000 mAh
    amazon
    ₹ 1,384 M.R.P. ₹1,719
    Lava A5 Price in India

    Lava A5 price in India starts at Rs.1,249. The lowest price of Lava A5 is Rs.1,384 on amazon.in.

    Lava A5 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1000 mAh
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 1000 mAh
    • Yes
    Camera
    • No
    • Digital Zoom
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    Design
    • 123 mm
    • 12.8 mm
    • 51 mm
    • Blue, Rose Gold
    Display
    • 167 ppi
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • 28.44 %
    • 65K
    • TFT
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    General
    • Lava
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • A5
    • November 18, 2019 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • 3.5 mm
    • Torch Light, Multi Languages, Auto Call Recording
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Yes, Recording option, Wireless FM
    • Yes
    • Yes, Recording option, Wireless FM
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes
    • 100
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes, Limited, 500 entries
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Lava A5 FAQs

    What is the Lava A5 Battery Capacity?

    Lava A5 has a 1000 mAh battery.

    Lava A5