 Lava Iris X5 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava Iris X5

    Lava Iris X5

    Lava Iris X5 is a Android v4.4.2 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 8,649 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz Processor, 2100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Iris X5 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Iris X5 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,649
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2100 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lava Iris X5 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2100 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 200 Hours(3G) / Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • 2100 mAh
    • Yes
    • No
    • Up to 4 Hours(3G) / Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 200 Hours(3G) / Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 4 Hours(3G) / Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • F2.2
    • Digital Zoom
    • 1280x720 fps
    • Yes
    • BSI Sensor
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Black, White
    • 143.5 mm
    • 134 grams
    • 71.5 mm
    • 7.7 mm
    Display
    • 294 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 67.02 %
    General
    • No
    • No
    • Iris X5
    • September 1, 2014 (Official)
    • Lava
    • Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v3.0
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Broadcom BCM23550
    • Broadcom VideoCore IV
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz
    • 24 bit
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Up to 6 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Lava Iris X5 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lava Iris X5 in India?

    Lava Iris X5 price in India at 3,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Broadcom BCM23550; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2100 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava Iris X5?

    How many colors are available in Lava Iris X5?

    How long does the Lava Iris X5 last?

    What is the Lava Iris X5 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava Iris X5 Waterproof?

