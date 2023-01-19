Lava Iris X5 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lava Iris X5 Lava Iris X5 is a Android v4.4.2 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 8,649 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz Processor, 2100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Iris X5 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Iris X5 now with free delivery.