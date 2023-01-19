 Lava Kkt 40s Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Lava Mobile Lava KKT 40s

    Lava KKT 40s

    Lava KKT 40s is a phone, available price is Rs 1,888 in India with 1.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 2800 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava KKT 40s from HT Tech. Buy Lava KKT 40s now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P17756/heroimage/lava-kkt-40s-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹1,888
    2.6 inches (6.6 cm)
    1.3 MP
    2800 mAh
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹1,888
    2.6 inches (6.6 cm)
    1.3 MP
    2800 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 1,850 M.R.P. ₹1,950
    Buy Now

    Lava KKT 40s Price in India

    Lava KKT 40s price in India starts at Rs.1,888. The lowest price of Lava KKT 40s is Rs.1,850 on amazon.in.

    Lava KKT 40s price in India starts at Rs.1,888. The lowest price of Lava KKT 40s is Rs.1,850 on amazon.in.

    Lava Kkt 40s Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1.3 MP
    • 2.6 inches (6.6 cm)
    • 2800 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 24(2G)
    • 2800 mAh
    • Up to 800(2G)
    • Up to 24(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 800(2G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • Yes
    • 1.3 MP Primary Camera
    Design
    • Black, Blue
    Display
    • 2.6 inches (6.6 cm)
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • LCD
    • 154 ppi
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      2G: Available
    • KKT 40s
    • Lava
    • April 19, 2013
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Music Formats: Yes, Music Formats : MP3, WAV, AAC, MIDI, Audio Recording, Loud Speaker, 3.5mm Audio Jack
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • GPRS: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    Smart TV Features
    • 1.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes
    • Yes, SMS Storage 100, SMS Backup
    • Yes, 350 Entries, Phonebook Backup
    • No
    • Alarm
    • Yes, SMS Storage 100, SMS Backup
    Storage
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Lava Kkt 40s