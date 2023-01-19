 Lava Kkt Star 2 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava KKT Star 2

    Lava KKT Star 2 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,299 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and RAM.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹1,299
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1800 mAh
    See full specifications
    Lava mobiles price in India starts from Rs.690. HT Tech has 337 Lava mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Lava Kkt Star 2 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 0.3 MP
    • 1800 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • 1800 mAh
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • Single
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 123.5 mm
    • 53 mm
    • Black, Blue, Yellow
    • 12 mm
    Display
    • 167 ppi
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • TFT
    • 65K
    • 27.25 %
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • September 15, 2016 (Official)
    • Lava
    • KKT Star 2
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Auto Call Recording, Mobile Tracker
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes, WAP
    • Yes, Limited
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Lava Kkt Star 2 FAQs

    What is the Lava Kkt Star 2 Battery Capacity?

    Lava Kkt Star 2 has a 1800 mAh battery.

    Is Lava Kkt Star 2 Waterproof?

    Lava Kkt Star 2