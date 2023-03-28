Lava P7 Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lava P7 Lava P7 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 5,990 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava P7 from HT Tech. Buy Lava P7 now with free delivery.