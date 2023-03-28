 Lava P7 Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Lava P7

Lava P7 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 5,990 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava P7 from HT Tech. Buy Lava P7 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27440/heroimage/lava-p7-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27440/images/Design/lava-p7-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27440/images/Design/lava-p7-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27440/images/Design/lava-p7-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
Key Specs
₹5,990
8 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Quad core, 1.2 GHz
5 MP
2 MP
2000 mAh
Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
Lava P7 Full Specifications

Battery
  • Yes
  • No
  • Up to 260 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 19.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 20 Hours(2G)
  • 2000 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 19.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 20 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 260 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • Single
  • No
  • Digital Zoom
  • 2 MP, Primary Camera
  • 1280x720 fps
  • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
  • Yes, LED Flash
Design
  • 153 grams
  • 9.3 mm
  • Blue, Gold, White
  • 143 mm
  • 72.5 mm
Display
  • 66.32 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 480 x 854 pixels
  • Corning Gorilla Glass,
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • 196 ppi
General
  • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
  • January 22, 2016 (Official)
  • P7
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Lava
  • No
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • Yes, v4.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • microUSB 2.0
Performance
  • Quad core, 1.2 GHz
  • 1 GB
  • MediaTek
Smart TV Features
  • 5 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • 8 GB
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
Lava P7 FAQs

What is the price of the Lava P7 in India?

Lava P7 price in India at 3,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Lava P7?

How many colors are available in Lava P7?

How long does the Lava P7 last?

What is the Lava P7 Battery Capacity?

Is Lava P7 Waterproof?

    Lava P7