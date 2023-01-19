 Lava Spark One Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava Spark One

    Lava Spark One

    Lava Spark One is a phone, available price is Rs 1,600 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1750 mAh Battery and RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹1,600
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1750 mAh
    ₹ 1,550 M.R.P. ₹1,600
    Lava Spark One Price in India

    Lava Spark One price in India starts at Rs.1,600. The lowest price of Lava Spark One is Rs.1,550 on amazon.in.

    Lava Spark One Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1750 mAh
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • 1750 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    Design
    • 51.4 mm
    • 122.8 mm
    • 101 grams
    • Black, White
    • 13.2 mm
    Display
    • TFT
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • 167 ppi
    • 28.26 %
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    General
    • January 29, 2016 (Official)
    • Spark One
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • Lava
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Recording option, Wireless FM
    • Yes
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Torch Light, Auto Call Recording, Mobile Tracker
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Recording option, Wireless FM
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes, Limited
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, World clock, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes, WAP
    • Yes
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Lava Spark One FAQs

    What is the Lava Spark One Battery Capacity?

    Lava Spark One has a 1750 mAh battery.

    Is Lava Spark One Waterproof?

    Lava Spark One