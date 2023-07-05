 Lava Z50 Price in India (05 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Lava Z50 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 4,399 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 2000 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Z50 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Z50 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 05 July 2023
Lava Z50 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
  • 2000 mAh
  • 5 MP
  • 5 MP
Battery
  • Up to 8.1 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 8.1 Hours(2G)
  • No
  • 2000 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes
Camera
  • Digital Zoom
  • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
Design
  • 66.6 mm
  • 9.7 mm
  • 135 mm
  • Black, Gold
  • 140 grams
Display
  • 61.95 %
  • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
  • Corning Gorilla Glass
  • 218 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 480 x 854 pixels
  • TFT
General
  • Lava
  • No
  • Android Go
  • March 23, 2018 (Official)
  • No
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
  • Z50
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v4.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
  • No
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 1 GB
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-T720 MP2
  • MediaTek MT6737
  • DDR3
Smart TV Features
  • 5 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Google Play Store, Gmail Go, Youtube Go, Google Go, Assistant, Maps Go, Files Go, Whatsapp, Facebook Lite
Storage
  • 8 GB
  • Up to 5.5 GB
  • Yes, Up to 64 GB
Lava Z50 FAQs

What is the price of the Lava Z50 in India?

Lava Z50 price in India at 4,399 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Lava Z50?

How many colors are available in Lava Z50?

What is the Lava Z50 Battery Capacity?

Is Lava Z50 Waterproof?

    Lava Z50