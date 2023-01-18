 Lephone K7 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Lephone Phones Lephone K7

    Lephone K7

    Lephone K7 is a phone, available price is Rs 999 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lephone K7 from HT Tech. Buy Lephone K7 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹999
    1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    0.3 MP
    Lephone K7 Price in India

    Lephone K7 price in India starts at Rs.999. The lowest price of Lephone K7 is Rs.1,117 on amazon.in.

    Lephone K7 Full Specifications

    Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Smile detection
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Yes
    Design
    • Red with Silver
    • 42 mm
    • 100 mm
    • 13.40 mm
    Display
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Music Formats: Yes, MP3 Player with 3D stereo sound
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Yes
    • GPRS: Available
    • Single SIM, GSM
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Elecyric Torch, Two Bulbs With Strong Light, Hindi language, Inbuilt music
    Storage
    • Yes
    Lephone K7