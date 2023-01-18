 Lephone W7 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lephone W7

    Lephone W7 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 4,699 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lephone W7 from HT Tech. Buy Lephone W7 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30585/heroimage/lephone-w7-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹4,699
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    2 MP
    1800 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    ₹ 4,105 M.R.P. ₹4,999
    Lephone W7 Price in India

    Lephone W7 price in India starts at Rs.4,699. The lowest price of Lephone W7 is Rs.4,105 on amazon.in.

    Lephone W7 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 1800 mAh
    • No
    • Yes
    Camera
    • No
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    Design
    • 8.4 mm
    • 71.2 mm
    • 143.2 mm
    • 150 grams
    • Black, White
    Display
    • 196 ppi
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 67.44 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • TFT
    General
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • April 11, 2017 (Official)
    • W7
    • Lephone
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Spreadtrum SC9832A
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Yes
    • 8 GB
    Lephone W7 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lephone W7 in India?

    Lephone W7 price in India at 4,105 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9832A; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lephone W7?

    How many colors are available in Lephone W7?

    What is the Lephone W7 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lephone W7 Waterproof?

    Lephone W7