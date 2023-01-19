 Lg Candy Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    LG Candy

    LG Candy is a Android v7.1.2 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 6,750 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG Candy from HT Tech. Buy LG Candy now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,750
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v7.1.2 (Nougat)
    Add to compare
    Lg Candy Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 2500 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • 2500 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Single
    Design
    • 73.2 mm
    • 146.3 mm
    • 152 grams
    • Aurora Black, Moroccan Blue
    • 8.2 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 294 ppi
    • 16:9
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 64.21 %
    General
    • Android v7.1.2 (Nougat)
    • LG K9
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Candy
    • LG
    • September 1, 2018 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v4.1
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Adreno 304
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Up to 10.2 GB
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Lg Candy FAQs

    What is the price of the Lg Candy in India?

    Lg Candy price in India at 5,899 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lg Candy?

    How many colors are available in Lg Candy?

    What is the Lg Candy Battery Capacity?

    Is Lg Candy Waterproof?

    View More

    Lg Candy