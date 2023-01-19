Lg Candy Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

LG Candy LG Candy is a Android v7.1.2 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 6,750 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG Candy from HT Tech. Buy LG Candy now with free delivery.