Lg G5 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

LG G5

LG G5 is a Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 52,990 in India with 16 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Kryo + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Kryo) Processor , 2800 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG G5 from HT Tech. Buy LG G5 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹52,990
32 GB
5.3 inches (13.46 cm)
Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Kryo + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Kryo)
16 MP + 8 MP
8 MP
2800 mAh
Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
4 GB
Lg G5 Full Specifications

Battery
  • Up to 20 Hours(3G)
  • Li-ion
  • Yes, Quick, v3.0
  • 2800 mAh
  • Yes
  • Up to 20 Hours(3G)
  • Yes
  • Up to 400 Hours(3G)
Camera
  • F1.8
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • No
  • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
  • F2.0
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes
  • CMOS image sensor, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • Yes, Laser autofocus
Design
  • 7.3 mm
  • 159 grams
  • 149.4 mm
  • 73.9 mm
  • Case: MetalBack: Metal
  • Gold, Silver, Titan
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • 5.3 inches (13.46 cm)
  • 69.98 %
  • 554 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v4
  • 16:9
  • 1440 x 2560 pixels
General
  • LG
  • Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
  • LG UI
  • Yes
  • June 1, 2016 (Official)
  • G5
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • USB 3.0, Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Class 12 EDGE: Class 12
  • Yes
  • Yes, v4.2
Performance
  • Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Kryo + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Kryo)
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 MSM8996
  • 4 GB
  • Adreno 530
Smart TV Features
  • 16 MP + 8 MP
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, rgbw sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 2 TB
  • Yes
  • 32 GB
Lg G5 FAQs

What is the price of the Lg G5 in India?

Lg G5 price in India at 22,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 8 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 MSM8996; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 2800 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Lg G5?

How many colors are available in Lg G5?

How long does the Lg G5 last?

What is the Lg G5 Battery Capacity?

Is Lg G5 Waterproof?

    Lg G5