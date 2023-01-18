 Lg G7 Plus Thinq Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    LG G7 Plus ThinQ

    LG G7 Plus ThinQ

    LG G7 Plus ThinQ is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 39,990 in India with 16 MP + 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385) Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG G7 Plus ThinQ from HT Tech. Buy LG G7 Plus ThinQ now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹39,990
    128 GB
    6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385)
    16 MP + 16 MP
    8 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lg G7 Plus Thinq Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    • 3000 mAh
    • 16 MP + 16 MP
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Yes, Quick, v3.0
    • 3000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • No
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.9
    • Single
    • Yes
    • F1.6
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • CMOS
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 8 MP f/1.9, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length)
    • Yes, Laser autofocus
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps
    • 8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • Yes, Water resistant, IP68
    • Dust proof
    • 162 grams
    • Platinum Grey, Aurora Black
    • 71.9 mm
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 153.2 mm
    • 7.9 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 563 ppi
    • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 1440 x 3120 pixels
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • Yes with notch
    • 19.5:9
    • 82.74 %
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    • LG
    • G7 Plus ThinQ
    • August 10, 2018 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • 10 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
    • LPDDR4X
    • 6 GB
    • Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385)
    • Adreno 630
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP + 16 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Up to 110 GB
    • Yes, Up to 2 TB
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.1
    Lg G7 Plus Thinq FAQs

    What is the price of the Lg G7 Plus Thinq in India?

    Lg G7 Plus Thinq price in India at 55,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 16 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lg G7 Plus Thinq?

    How many colors are available in Lg G7 Plus Thinq?

    What is the Lg G7 Plus Thinq Battery Capacity?

    Is Lg G7 Plus Thinq Waterproof?

    View More

    Lg G7 Plus Thinq