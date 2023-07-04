Lg G7 Thinq Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

LG G7 ThinQ LG G7 ThinQ is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 50,000 in India with 16 MP + 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385) Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG G7 ThinQ from HT Tech. Buy LG G7 ThinQ now with free delivery.