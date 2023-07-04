 Lg G7 Thinq Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Lg Phones LG G7 ThinQ

LG G7 ThinQ

LG G7 ThinQ is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 50,000 in India with 16 MP + 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385) Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG G7 ThinQ from HT Tech. Buy LG G7 ThinQ now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos FAQs
LGG7ThinQ_Display_6.1inches(15.49cm)
LGG7ThinQ_FrontCamera_8MP
LGG7ThinQ_Ram_4GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P30784/heroimage/117981-v1-lg-g7-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_LGG7ThinQ_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P30784/heroimage/117981-v1-lg-g7-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_LGG7ThinQ_4
LGG7ThinQ_Display_6.1inches(15.49cm)
LGG7ThinQ_FrontCamera_8MP"
LGG7ThinQ_Ram_4GB"
LGG7ThinQ_3"
LGG7ThinQ_4"
Key Specs
₹50,000
64 GB
6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385)
16 MP + 16 MP
8 MP
3000 mAh
Android v8.0 (Oreo)
4 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹50,000
64 GB
6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
16 MP + 16 MP
3000 mAh
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Lg G7 Thinq Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 8 MP
  • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
  • 16 MP + 16 MP
  • 3000 mAh
Battery
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes, Quick, v3.0
  • Yes
  • 3000 mAh
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • F1.6
  • 8 x Digital Zoom Optical Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Simultaneous HD video and image recording Touch to focus
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Laser autofocus
  • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
  • Single
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 8 MP f/1.9, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length)
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • F1.9
  • Yes
Design
  • 153.2 mm
  • 162 grams
  • Platinum Gray, Aurora Black, Moroccan Blue, Raspberry Rose
  • 7.9 mm
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
  • 71.9 mm
  • Dust proof
Display
  • 1440 x 3120 pixels
  • IPS LCD
  • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
  • Yes with notch
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • 82.74 %
  • 19.5:9
  • 563 ppi
General
  • LG
  • G7
  • October 22, 2018 (Official)
  • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
  • Yes
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • LG UI
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ad) 5GHz
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • LPDDR4X
  • 64 bit
  • Adreno 630
  • 4 GB
  • Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Smart TV Features
  • 16 MP + 16 MP
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 2 TB
  • 64 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles Videos

View all
Nothing Phone 2 features and specs
The Ultimate Tech Upgrade: The Nothing Phone 2: Features & Price
19 May 2023
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
01 May 2023
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
iPhone SE 4 the game changer
iPhone SE 4 the game changer; What are the NEW features?
22 Apr 2023
Vivo V27 Pro
Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
27 Mar 2023
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
16 Mar 2023
Know iPhone 14 Pro hidden features users must try.
iPhone 14 Pro tips and tricks: Hidden features you MUST try
24 Feb 2023
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
24 Feb 2023
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design: Realme C30s, Poco C3, Moto G31, more
20 Feb 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
28 Jan 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Lg G7 Thinq FAQs

What is the price of the Lg G7 Thinq in India?

Lg G7 Thinq price in India at 50,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 16 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Lg G7 Thinq?

How many colors are available in Lg G7 Thinq?

What is the Lg G7 Thinq Battery Capacity?

Is Lg G7 Thinq Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Lg G7 Thinq