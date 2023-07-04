Lg G7 Thinq Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

What is the price of the Lg G7 Thinq in India?
Lg G7 Thinq price in India at 50,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 16 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
