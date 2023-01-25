 Lg L60 Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Lg Phones LG L60

    LG L60

    LG L60 is a Android v4.4.2 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 7,990 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1700 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG L60 from HT Tech. Buy LG L60 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21994/heroimage/lg-l60-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21994/images/Design/lg-l60-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21994/images/Design/lg-l60-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21994/images/Design/lg-l60-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21994/images/Design/lg-l60-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹7,990
    4 GB
    4.3 inches (10.92 cm)
    Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    1700 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹7,990
    4 GB
    4.3 inches (10.92 cm)
    5 MP
    1700 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lg L60 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1700 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 0.3 MP
    • 4.3 inches (10.92 cm)
    Battery
    • 1700 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Exmor-R CMOS image sensor
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4 x Digital Zoom
    • 640x480 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 12 mm
    • Black, White
    • 124.1 mm
    • 66.3 mm
    Display
    • TFT
    • 217 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 4.3 inches (10.92 cm)
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • 63.9 %
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • LG L60 X-147, LG L60 Dual
    • LG
    • L60
    • August 25, 2014 (Official)
    • Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.0
    • SIM1: Mini
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21.1 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Class 12 EDGE: Class 12
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Adreno 305
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 200 MSM8210
    • 512 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Lg L60 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lg L60 in India?

    Lg L60 price in India at 3,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 200 MSM8210; RAM: 512 MB ; Battery: 1700 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lg L60?

    How many colors are available in Lg L60?

    What is the Lg L60 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lg L60 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Lg L60