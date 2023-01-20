 Lg Q Stylus Plus Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    LG Q Stylus Plus

    LG Q Stylus Plus

    LG Q Stylus Plus is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 21,990 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3300 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG Q Stylus Plus from HT Tech. Buy LG Q Stylus Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Lg Q Stylus Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    • 16 MP
    • 3300 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Fast
    • No
    • 3300 mAh
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.2
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 8 MP f/1.9, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.9
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Yes, Screen flash
    Design
    • Aurora Black, Moroccan Blue
    • 160.1 mm
    • 8.4 mm
    • 77.7 mm
    • 172 grams
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
    • Dust proof
    Display
    • 1080 x 2160 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    • 79.74 %
    • 390 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 18:9
    • 80.20 %
    • Yes
    General
    • LG
    • September 5, 2018 (Official)
    • Q Stylus Plus
    • LG UI
    • Yes
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
    • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v4.2
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T860 MP2
    • MediaTek MT6750
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Yes
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 2 TB
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    Lg Q Stylus Plus