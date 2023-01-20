Lg Q Stylus Plus Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

LG Q Stylus Plus LG Q Stylus Plus is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 21,990 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3300 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG Q Stylus Plus from HT Tech. Buy LG Q Stylus Plus now with free delivery.