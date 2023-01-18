 Lg Stylus 2 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    LG Stylus 2

    LG Stylus 2 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 19,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG Stylus 2 from HT Tech. Buy LG Stylus 2 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹19,499
    16 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    8 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Key Specs
    ₹19,499
    16 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    13 MP
    3000 mAh
    Lg Stylus 2 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 670 Hours(3G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 20 Hours(3G)
    • 3000 mAh
    • Up to 20 Hours(3G)
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • Up to 670 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.2
    • CMOS image sensor
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • No
    Design
    • 79.6 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 7.4 mm
    • Brown, White, Titanium
    • 155 mm
    • 145 grams
    Display
    • No
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • 258 ppi
    • 72.43 %
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • No
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Stylus 2
    • LG
    • May 23, 2016 (Official)
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Multimedia
    • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
    • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.1
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • Adreno 304
    • LPDDR3
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • LPDDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Yes
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 2 TB
    • 16 GB
    • Up to 10.7 GB
    Lg Stylus 2 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lg Stylus 2 in India?

    Lg Stylus 2 price in India at 8,350 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lg Stylus 2?

    How many colors are available in Lg Stylus 2?

    How long does the Lg Stylus 2 last?

    What is the Lg Stylus 2 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lg Stylus 2 Waterproof?

    View More

    Lg Stylus 2